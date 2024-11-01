Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There are just days to go until the end of the US presidential election, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris going to extreme lengths in order to acquire votes – and Piers Morgan is a particular fan of Trump’s latest stunt.

Earlier this week, days after trying to depict himself as an everyman, Trump’s attempt to mock outgoing president Joe Biden somewhat backfired after finding himself the butt of many jokes once again.

Following his arrival in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday (30 October), Trump could be seen wearing a bright orange vest and, after getting off his private plane, proceeded to get into a garbage truck and conduct a. speech wearing the outfit.

The jokes started soon after Trump asked reporters: “How do you like my garbage truck?” He said the stunt was “in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden”, who previously called his supporters “garbage”.

Trump added that Biden “should be ashamed of himself”.

While many pointed out the irony of orchestrating a photo opportunity in a garbage truck, one fan of the viral stunt was Piers Morgan, who wrote on X/Twitter: “I didn’t think anything could beat the McDonald’s stunt but this does…”

Morgan was referring to another viral stunt that saw Trump work an air fryer at a McDonald’s restaurant in suburban Pennsylvania.

Piers Morgan was a big fan of Trump's garbage stunt

The former Good Morning Britain host accompanied his post with some clapping hand emojis and, later, during an appearance on Fox News, called Trump a “marketing genius”.

While many agreed with Morgan, calling Trump “hilarious”, there was a loud contingent who called Morgan “pathetic” for his “grovelling” message, with one social media user writing: “The garbage man outfit doesn’t make any f***ing sense.”

Many pointed out a discrepancy with Morgan’s “embarrassing” comment also – the fact he called it a “stunt”.

“For someone who claims to care so much about policy, you will really do everything you can to highlight these lame stunts,” one person wrote, with another adding: “Yeah, stunts are so presidential.”

Another person waded in: “Some grovel this, fair play.”

This isn’t the first time Morgan has been ridiculed for a reaction to a news story involving Trump.

In May, when a jury found Republican politician Trump guilty on all counts at his hush money trial, making him the first convicted felon to run for the White House, Morgan leapt to his defence.

Shortly after the guilty verdict was revealed, Morgan, who interviewed Trump in 2022, wrote on X/Twitter: “This is a sad, shameful and ridiculous day for America.

“To drag a former President, who is running for President again, through criminal courts over something so trivial feels a massive overreach & an incredibly divisive and obviously politically partisan action.”