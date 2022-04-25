Holly Willloughby enjoyed a dig at Piers Morgan ahead of the former Good Morning Britain presenter’s interview with Donald Trump.

Morgan’s new show Uncensored launches tonight (25 April) on the newly launching TV channel TalkTV.

A clip released ahead of the controversial interview with Trump shows Morgan discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the former US president.

Morgan has been criticised for his remarks about the Duchess of Sussex in the past. It was because of remarks he made about Meghan, in which he suggested he disbelieved her claims to have experienced suicidal thoughts, that he left his role as host of GMB.

On This Morning, Willoughby and co-host Phillip Schofield discussed a preview of the Morgan-Trump interview, in which Trump says the Queen should have stripped Harry and Meghan of their royal titles when the pair left to live in the US.

“He’s never [been] a fan of Meghan, has he?” said Willoughby, referring to Trump. “Right from the get-go he’s been quite opinionated. He seems to blame her for all of it.”

“Also, he’s talking to Piers Morgan who isn’t a fan of Meghan either,” said This Morning guest Camilla Tominey.

At this point, Willoughby raised her eyebrows, quipping: “Not much balance in that chat.”

