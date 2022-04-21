Piers Morgan has claimed that he and Donald Trump had a heated argument before recording their forthcoming TV interview.

The former Good Morning Britain anchor announced that the businessman-turned-US president would be the first guest on his new talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Wednesday (20 April).

A pre-released clip has shown the former leader appearing to walk out of the interview. Trump’s representatives have since claimed that the footage was “unlawfully and deceptively” edited.

On Thursday (21 April), Morgan appeared on ITV morning show Lorraine to discuss the new series and the Trump interview.

Explaining the reasons for their televised clash, Morgan said: “The president got very heated with me because he thinks that he should have won the last election and he’s taken it very badly that he didn’t.

“He’s concocted a story with no evidence so far, that it was all fraudulent and that the voting system is fraudulent and that he somehow had it stolen.

“I said to him, ‘I don’t believe that, I think you lost.’ And he didn’t like that.”

Donald Trump is interviewed by Piers Morgan (Piers Morgan Uncensored / Talk TV)

Morgan then went on to reveal that he and the former president butted heads even before the recorded interview began, as Trump confronted him about things he’d said about him in the past.

“I was supposed to have 20 minutes with him. We had a very heated argument before we even got on air,” he told host Lorraine Kelly.

“Somebody close to Nigel Farage, who works for a competitor, sent Trump a three-page dossier fall the criticism I’ve made of him during the pandemic and after the election.”

Despite not seeing eye-to-eye with him on all topics, the former News of the World editor then said that he’d always tried to be “fair” to Trump and provide a balanced view.

Morgan’s 75-minute interview, which took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, will be screened on TalkTV on Monday at 8pm.