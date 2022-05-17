Piers Morgan called a ‘c***’ live on air by trans rights activist

Piers Morgan abruptly cut short an interview with a trans rights activist after being called a “c***” live on air.

During the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, on 16 May, the TalkTV host invited a guest “Jame”, who refrained from revealing her identity, to partake in a “proper debate” regarding trans rights.

The interviewee was attending a protest in Manchester, alongside trans activist group Trans Rise Up, who were protesting a talk held by Standing For Women at the statue of Emmeline Pankhurst.

While wearing a mask and a black wig to conceal her identity, “Jame” began the interview by, saying: “Hey Piers, it’s good to hear your voice, you know.”

Morgan began the debate with: “I have always supported trans rights to fairness and equality and I mean that sincerely.”

Things quickly took a turn when the activist interrupted the host, saying: “That’s bulls***, bro.”

“You can say ‘bulls***, bro’ and you’re entitled to. It’s an uncensored show and you’ve just proven it,” Morgan responded.

“Jame” continued to cut in, with Morgan finally taking over: “There’s no point swearing. I apologise to our viewers for your bad language.”

The host added: “My issue with the way this trans debate is going, is in issues like sports for example, where I think it’s very unfair that trans women should be competing against women born to female biological bodies.”

As Morgan listed off other reasons, including “safety for women”, “Jame” again tried to cut him off by saying: “Piers, shut up, bro. Do you understand that a majority of women athletes do not give a s*** about trans women in sports?”

Morgan countered: “You can’t just call everyone who disagrees with you transphobic.”

“If you keep swearing I’ll have to cut you off,” he warned.

The two continued to argue before Morgan questioned: “I’ve explained my position, what is your problem with my position?”

“I don’t really know. I’m going to leave the interview, now. I kind of only came on here because I thought it would be kind of funny,” “Jame” concluded. “But I wanted to say you’re a c***.”

“Unfortunately, a complete idiot,” Morgan told viewers after ending the interview.