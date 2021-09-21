Pitch Perfect fans have been left confused by a forthcoming spinoff series which will focus on Adam DeVine’s character.

The show, based on the film trilogy of the same name, was announced on Tuesday by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

DeVine starred in the 2012 Pitch Perfect as Bumper, the leader of the Barden Treblemakers, the all-male rival to the Barden Bellas. He reprised the role in the 2015 sequel but not in the 2017 Pitch Perfect 3.

The upcoming series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “will pick up several years after DeVine’s last appearance in Pitch Perfect and see Bumper moving to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin”.

The creative decision to focus on Bumper instead of one or several member(s) of the female cast – which includes Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, and many more – has been met with confusion from some fans.

“Pitch Perfect is often praised for its female ensemble and the symbolism behind their comedic wins; we see close female friendships on screen that aren't entirely governed by the men around them – still a rarity in cinema,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Let’s take that away for the guy nobody likes...? why??”

“Who cares about the men from Pitch Perfect we were watching for the WOMEN,” someone else shared.

“There was tons of Pitch Perfect female characters that could’ve been used to lead this show – but they chose Adam DeVine's male character?” another person tweeted.

A release date for the TV show has yet to be announced.