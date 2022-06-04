Armando Iannucci praises platinum jubilee planners for giving Boris Johnson ‘ironic’ bible reading

‘Hats off to the organisers who fixed it for him to read [that] out,’ creator of ‘The Thick of It’ said

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 04 June 2022 09:07
Comments
'Substantial' booing for Boris Johnson as he arrives for Queen’s Jubilee service

Armando Iannucci has praised the platinum jubilee organiser who got Boris Johnson to read out an “ironic” bible quote.

On Friday (3 June), the prime minister arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral to attend a service in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. He was met with a “substantial amount” of jeers and boos from the crowd outside.

During the ceremony, which was televised, Johnson gave a reading from the New Testament.

The passage, taken from Phillipians 4:8, read: “Whatever is true, whatever is honourable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable … think about these things.”

Following the reading, many highlighted Johnson’s words as “ironic” after months of controversy due to accusastions he lied to Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Recommended

One such person was The Thick of It and Veep creator Iannucci, who wrote on Twitter: “Hats off to the organisers who fixed it for him to read out from Philippians 4 ‘Whatever is true…think about such things.’”

Armando Iannucci commented on Boris Johnson’s bible reading during the Queen’s platinum jubilee service

(Twitter)

The boos for Johnson arrived in the wake of claims that Downing Street is preparing for a “charm offensive” of wavering rebel MPs in the hope they can be won over and a leadership vote avoided.

The Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations will conclude Sunday (5 June).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in