Hot off the heels of his fan-favourite Knives Out sequel, director Rian Johnson is releasing his debut TV series, Poker Face.

Starring Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne as show-lead Charlie Cale, a woman with an extraordinary ability to discern whether someone’s lying, the show follows Charlie as she hits the road, stumbling upon a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Here’s everything we know about Johnson’s highly anticipated TV series Poker Face, including its Glass Onion connection, all the expected celebrity cameos and more.

Will it be connected to Glass Onion?

At the moment, it is unknown what kind of Glass Onion Easter eggs might appear in the series.

However, in its first official Television Critics Association exclusive look, released on 13 January, one of its character’s voiceover lines makes an obvious nod to Johnson’s newest mystery-comedy, saying: “But there’s one more layer of this blooming onion left to peel back.”

Natasha Lyonne in ‘Poker Face’ (Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

Who else is set to star alongside Lyonne?

So far, the series boasts an incredible A-list cast joining Lyonne each week.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Adrien Brody, Danielle Macdonald, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Ellen Barkin, Chloë Sevigny, Jamella Jamil, Tim Meadows, Hong Chau, Simon Helberg, S Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light, Nick Nolte, Ron Pearlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Noah Segan, Cherry Jones, Luis Guzmán, Rhea Perlman, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Reed Birney, Brandon Michael Hall, John Darnielle, and John Hodgman, are just some of the names set to appear.

How many episodes will Poker Face have?

The Peacock original will include 10 episodes in its debut season.

What format will the show take?

Each episode is expected to take on a mystery-of-the-week format as Charlie flees across America trying to avoid casino enforcer (Benjamin Bratt).

When will it be released?

Poker Face premieres its first four episodes on 26 January on Peacock, followed by weekly episodes until 9 March. A UK release date has yet to be announced.