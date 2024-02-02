Bollywood star Poonam Pandey dies after cervical cancer battle aged 32

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey has died from cervical cancer at the age of 32, according to a shock statement shared on social media.

Her team shared a post on Pandey’s Instagram account, with over 1.3 million followers, on Friday (2 February), which read: “This morning is a tough one for us.

“Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.

“Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

Originally from Kanpur, India, Pandey relocated to the country’s entertainment capital Mumbai when she made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Nasha (”Intoxication”).

In the erotic thriller movie, she played the lead role of Anita, a drama teacher who engages in a controversial romantic relationship with a student.

She last appeared in the Indian reality show Lock Upp, hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut. The show follows 19 “misunderstood” or controversial celebrities who must rough it out in a makeshift “prison” while completing various tasks to be set free.

Pandey also appeared in films such as Love is Poison, Malini & Co, and The Journey of Karma while also pursuing a career as a model and social media influencer.

More to follow...