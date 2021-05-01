Janet Mock, a writer, director and executive producer on the FX series Pose, delivered a strongly worded criticism of Hollywood at the show’s third season premiere event.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Pose centres on the gender-conforming ball culture of New York in the 1980s and 1990s, and features an ensemble cast which includes numerous transgender actors. Season three begins in the US on 2 May.

According to reports from journalists who attended the premiere event, Mock spoke on stage for nearly 15 minutes, asking why she wasn’t paid more for her work on the series, at one point saying: “F*** Hollywood”.

She also questioned the quality of episodes written by men which aired during the show’s first season.

According to The Daily Beast and Page Six, Mock said: “F*** Hollywood. This makes you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f***ing shake in your motherf***ing boots. This is speaking the truth. This is what Pose is.”

Mock, a trans woman and activist, began her speech by saying (per The Daily Beast): “This is what Pose taught me. I stand up taller in the world because of this show. I know that I matter because of this show. I have a voice because of this show.”

According to Variety, Mock later said: “I want to get paid more. Why am I making $40,000 an episode, huh? Do you know who the f*** I am?”

Janet Mock pictured at the Pose season three premiere (Getty Images)

Towards the end of her speech, Mock said: “‘It means so much to everyone to ensure that we enable Black and brown trans women to make it.’ That sounds good, right? It makes you comfortable, me talking like that. Because then I don’t scare you into facing the f***ing truth: You all have stomped on us.”

Writing on Twitter after the event, Pose star Angelica Ross said: “My sister @janetmock left nothing unsaid. I love you girl thank you for advocating for yourself and for #girlslikeus.”

The Independent has reached out to Mock’s representatives for comment.

Pose season 3 premieres on FX this Sunday and is expected to air on BBC Two later this year.