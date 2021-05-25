The CW’s live-action remake of The Powerpuff Girls is reportedly being reworked due to a backlash from fans.

After images from the set of the pilot were published online last month, fans reacted derisively to the show’s aesthetic and premise.

Juno writer Diablo Cody was one of the creatives tasked with re-envisioning the Powerpuff Girls as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting”.

According to a report in Variety, The CW network has decided to re-shoot the pilot and make substantial changes to the show.

However, the series’ four leads (Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison) are said to still be attached to the project, and the same goes for the rest of the cast and creative team.

When the first images from the show’s set were leaked online, social media users poured scorn on the reboot.

In a post that has received nearly 256,000 likes, one person wrote: “This is why y’all need to leave cartoon as cartoon cause this looks absolutely ridiculous. 3 grown ass women flying around in slip dresses & penny loafers.”

“The powerpuff girls are little girls in primary school. These are grown a** women in Ross outfits & it’s not gonna work. CUT THE CAMERAS,” wrote another.

The Powerpuff Girls originally ran on Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005.