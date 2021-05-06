Prince Charles appeared to make a cheeky joke about Ant and Dec while appearing on The One Show.

The senior royal made a surprise appearance during Wednesday (5 May) night’s episode of the magazine-style chat show to congratulate the presenting pair on their new initiative to help young people find jobs.

During his message, Charles made reference to his time spent with Ant and Dec while filming the 2016 documentary When Ant And Dec Met The Prince for a year.

“I can think of no better duo to help drive this activity than Ant and Dec, who have enjoyed an illustrious career in the media for over 30 years,” Charles said.

“During that time, they have both followed me around, they followed me around while filming a documentary for ITV.”

The Prince of Wales said that the presenters had played “an incredibly generous part” in work with The Prince’s Trust, including their annual awards event.

“So thank you, Ant and Dec, more than I can ever say, for all your wonderful efforts on behalf of the young people who will be supported by this project,” he said.

The pair were taken aback by the video, with Ant McPartlin saying: “How cool is that?”

Guest host Ronan Keating joked: “It’s the eyebrow raise though when he says ‘they followed me round’.”

Dec Donnelly replied: “Yeah, ‘They followed me around for a year,’ and he had a little kind of twitch there, that was PTSD that was. ‘They were there everywhere I went.’”