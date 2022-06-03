‘Magical’ or ‘embarrassing’? Prince Charles and Camilla’s EastEnders cameo divides viewers

‘I’ve never seen such sycophantic drivel in all my life,’ one viewer complained

Louis Chilton
Friday 03 June 2022 09:50
Comments
Charles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum Jubilee

EastEnders fans were treated to a couple of high-profile guest stars during last night’s (2 May) episode: Prince Charles and Camilla.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall featured on a special platinum jubilee-themed episode of the long-running soap, surprising the fictional residents of Albert Square at a street party.

You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.

Reactions online to Charles and Camilla’s appearance were mixed, however.

Many viewers appreciated the inclusion, with Charles’s acting being singled out for particular praise.

Recommended

“#EastEnders pulled a blinder tonight but Prince Charles and Camilla gave the performances of their lives by being themselves and letting the world see them have fun and not be aloof,” one person wrote. “Absolutely magical.”

“This is so cringey but good at the same time,” another person wrote.

“Loved EastEnders tonight,” another fan wrote. “I’ve watched it all my life. Charles and Camilla were good sports, the line between Shrimpy and Mick stole it for me.”

Others, however, were less impressed by the episode, with one person describing the royals’ inclusion as “bizarre”.

Prince Charles on ‘EastEnders'

(BBC)

“Utter cringe. Burn the master tapes and we’ll all pretend none of this ever happened,” one viewer wrote.

“I’ve never seen such sycophantic drivel in all my life. How embarrassing,” wrote another.

“Why did you sit us through 30 minutes of Prince Charles and Camilla greeting all the actors @bbceastenders genuinely the worst content I’ve ever seen you produce,” someone else wrote.

“This is the worst episode I’ve ever watched. Even worse than the Ian Beale carbonara one,” another EastEnders fan opined.

Danny Dyer welcomes the royal couple to Walford in the EastEnders Jubilee special (BBC/PA)

(PA Media)

Some viewers refused to come down on either side of the fence, instead just amusing themselves with the incongruity of the episode.

“I’ve just switched over and Charles and Camilla are talking to Danny Dyer in EastEnders and I’ve never taken acid but maybe this is what it feels like?” quipped one fan.

“Prince Charles has already had more lines than Tracy the barmaid,” another joked.

The episode can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in