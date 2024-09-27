Prince Harry screams and swears his way through surprise Jimmy Fallon appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Prince Harry unexpectedly showed up on Jimmy Fallon’s US talk show – and his appearance left him screaming and swearing.

Harry was invited to walk through a “haunted” maze with the host, and the result was broadcast on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show (26 September).

Based on Fallon’s nightmares, the maze is a New York-based attraction set to feature several rooms filled with actors jumping out at attendees.

These actors brought Halloween to life for the pair a month before it opens to the public.

The Tonight Show’s YouTube page said: “Brace yourself for 10 spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy’s worst nightmares to life with sinister characters and scares around every corner. Enter if you dare!”

At one stage in the clip, Harry questioned if one of the monsters was a panda before an actor suddenly jumped out in front of the Duke of Sussex, which prompted him to scream and swear before erupting into nervous laughter.

“You’re afraid of pandas,” Fallon said as Harry protested: “No, I’m not!”

open image in gallery Prince Harry screamed as he took on haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon in surprise TV appearance. ( The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC )

At another point, a werewolf jumped out in front of the pair, and without thinking, Harry put his hand on Fallon’s stomach in fear. Fallon admitted: “That actually got me!”

One moment saw the actors temporarily break their characters to express shock that they had just scared a member of the royal family.

The scares did not end when the duo posed for a picture after they had walked through the maze, with yet another actor screaming behind them for one last fright.

open image in gallery Harry appeared to be genuinely fightened on several occasions. ( The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon )

The duke previously appeared on the Tonight Show to promote his bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare, which is coincidentally being released in paperback for the first time next month.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

During the appearance, Harry, who has had an interesting few years since stepping down as a working member of the royal family in 2020, admitted that he feels “the presence of his mum” now more than ever.

“I’ve said quite a lot recently in different interviews that I’ve really felt the presence of my mum, especially in the last couple of years,” he said.

open image in gallery The pair wore body cameras to capture every moment of the spooky maze ( The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon )

“I detail in the book my brother and I talking at her grave and how he felt as though she had been with him for a long period of time and helped set him up with life and that he felt she was now moving over to me.”

The video arrived amid a solo visit to New York that has seen Harry, who recently turned 40, promote several philanthropic causes close to his heart.

Harry’s packed schedule of engagements in the Big Apple began with a dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday (22 September), which highlighted the impact of violence on children’s mental health.

He also appeared at The Diana Awards on Monday (23 September), set up in memory of the late princess, which honours young people making a significant difference in the lives of others.

open image in gallery Harry’s visit to New York saw him promote mental health awareness at the Clinton Global Initiative on Tuesday (24 September). ( Getty Images )

“I’ve said it years ago, and I’ll say it again – the younger generation are, not putting too much pressure on you guys, you are what give me hope,” Harry said. “The courage that you have gives me hope, because every single one of us need courage in order to really move the dial and create positive change in today’s world, probably more so now than ever.”

He added, “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys – not just you, but all of the award winners.”

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares is available to visit in New York until 31 October.