Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have reunited in the new trailer for an upcoming series focused on mental health.

Both are the co-creators and executive producers of The Me You Can’t See, coming to Apple TV+ on 21 May. They can be heard in the clip discussing their own experiences, as well as the need to erase stigma around mental health treatment.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” Harry says at one point. “In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

“With that stigma of being labelled the other,” Winfrey narrates, “the telling of the story, being able to say, ‘This is what happened to me,’ is crucial.”

Later in the trailer, a brief archive clip of Harry attending his mother Princess Diana’s funeral in September 1997 plays while a participant narrates: “Treating people with dignity is the first act.”

Meghan Markle makes a cameo in the trailer, leaning over Harry’s shoulder while he sits behind a computer, both of them smiling.

Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and many more also appear in the video.

“I don’t tell this story for my own self-service,” Gaga says. “I’ve been through it, and people need help.”

Close, meanwhile, muses: “I think it’s our natural state to be connected.”

The Me You Can’t See will feature “high-profile guests alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues”, Apple TV+ said when first announcing the series last week.

Producers have enlisted “14 accredited and respected experts and organisations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment”.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Harry said in a statement of his own: “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”