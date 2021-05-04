Prince Harry’s new TV series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey will air later this month

Prince Harry’s new TV series with Oprah Winfrey will air later this month, the TV host has confirmed.

The Duke of Sussex has been working with Winfrey on a forthcoming series about mental health, which is being produced by Apple.

Winfrey confirmed the release during a recent appearance opposite psychiatrist Dr Bruce D Perry on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I want to just say that Dr Perry and I have also, for the past two years, along with Prince Harry and Apple, we’ve been working on this mental health series that’s coming out in May on Apple,” she said.

The announcement of the duo’s partnership was initially made in April 2019 via a post shared to the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive,” the caption read.

“This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve.”

Speaking about the series at the time, Prince Harry added: “Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Almost as soon as the interview aired, many were quick to deny Meghan’s allegations of racism on social media ((AP))

Details have been kept under wraps since the announcement was made two years ago, however, viewers can now expect to watch the series within the coming weeks.

An exact release date is yet to be announced.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently joined the likes of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez for a concert calling on world leaders to make sure the Covid-19 vaccine is accessible for everyone.

#VaxLive will be broadcast on 9 May and has been described as “the concert to reunite the world” in a promotional video for the broadcast special.