The royal family is set to be the focus of a new animated satire series from Family Guy writer Gary Janetti.

Airing on the forthcoming streaming service HBO Max, The Prince will be based on Janetti’s Instagram account parodying the British royals, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Queen.

The series, like the Instagram account, will be told through the eyes of a young Prince George.

Janetti will lead the voice cast as Prince George, with Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

It is not clear whether Prince Andrew will feature as a character in the series.

"We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet,” said HBO Max head of originals, Sarah Aubrey. "We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square."

The official synopsis reads: “Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view.

“Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.”