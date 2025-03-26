Prince William to appear on episode of Clarkson’s Farm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William is to appear on an episode of Clarkson’s Farm, and revealed that Prince George will be among the fans tuning in.

The Prince of Wales joined stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland from the hit Amazon Prime series during a visit to young farmers in Somerset on Wednesday.

Cameras from Clarkson’s Farm followed William on his trip to Folly Farm, a 250-acre nature reserve in Pensford, Chew Valley. The Prince was there to raise awareness of mental health care for farmers.

Meeting Cooper outside in the spring sunshine, William told him: "You’ve got George watching now. I said to him ‘What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?’"

“He said ‘Tell Kaleb to mind his language”.

open image in gallery Prince William laughs with stars of Clarkson’s Farm, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland

Cooper joked about how much he swears when appearing on Clarkson’s Farm, filmed on former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

Ireland said afterwards, of hearing that Prince George watched the programme: “It’s great because it’s meant to bring everyone together, isn’t it – on the family sofa.”

Cooper joked: “I did get told off for swearing too much… I tried to stop, but at the same time, it’s awesome. That’s what I like about the whole show… I’ve had so many people thank me, going ‘you brought the family together’. It’s a great feeling.”

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales congratulated presenter Vick Hope on her new role with Countryfile

Cooper greeted William with the quip “great hair”, with the prince laughing and remarking “Is that your clean shirt?” and joking about his shoes: “Are they the cleanest ones you’ve got?”

Also there was the BBC’s new Countryfile presenter Vick Hope who was recording a special mental health-focused episode for the show featuring the prince.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

William congratulated her on her “brilliant” new role with the programme, with radio star Hope saying how it was nice “to spend time in nature”.

The prince’s visit coincided with the announcement of his new position as patron of We Are Farming Minds, a Duchy of Cornwall-supported charity, set up to help farmers experiencing isolation and mental health issues.

William was joined by its founders, Duchy tenants Sam and Emily Stables, who started the organisation from their Hertfordshire farm in 2020 after Sam tried to take his own life following his struggles with his mental health.

The couple met William and the Princess of Wales in 2023 after taking them on a tour of their Kings Pitt Farm in Aconbury to discuss the charity.