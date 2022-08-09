Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A club in Leeds has apologised for its “harsh” statement about Love Island stars “no one cares about” replacing winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for an appearance.

PRYZM Leeds on Monday (8 August) was forced to issue an apology after a screenshot of their since-deleted Facebook post, telling customers that Cülcüloğlu was unable to attend their event, went viral on Twitter.

According to the original post, Cülcüloğlu had pulled out of the pre-planned event “due to her getting crazy money offers from lots of other massive companies and increased TV commitments”.

“We are as disappointed as you,” the post continued, “And we’re even more disappointed that the only replacements we’ve been offered are Danica, Adam, and Billy.

“At Quids in, we only want to give you the best entertainment, so in our opinion it’s not worth replacing her with someone no one cares about,” the night club’s post read.

Fans were shocked over the “rude” statement, with one person writing: “That’s terrible.”

“Imagine being Danica, Adam or Billy, and seeing this. How do you think they feel about #Pryzm Leeds saying that “no one cares about” them and that they’re not ‘the best entertainment?!‘” another fan wrote.

Several people came out in defence of Danica Taylor, who entered the villa as a bombshell on 17 June during the recently concluded eighth series of Love Island.

Following backlash to the original statement, PRYZM posted a follow-up message on their Facebook page.

It read: “PRYZM Leeds would like to sincerely apologise for the wording of the previous post. This has now been removed.”

The club told followers that the post “came from our external promoter Voodoo Events and was placed onto our Facebook and Instagram pages”.

Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the final Love Island 2022 final by a landslide on 2 August.