Since Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was released on 4 May, fans have been wondering about the mysterious disappearance of one character.

The Bridgerton spin-off gave viewers an insight into the background of Brimsley, Queen Charlotte’s right-hand man.

*Warning: Minor spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ahead*

In the prequel, we learn that Brimsley is gay and in a romantic relationship with the secretary to King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

They are played as younger versions by Freddie Dennis (Reynolds) and Sam Clemmett (Brimsley).

However, when time jumps forwards in Queen Charlotte and in Bridgerton, Reynolds is nowhere to be seen – a point that has been confounding viewers.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Hugh Sachs – who plays adult Brimsley – had a heartbreaking explanation for the character’s absence.

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

“There was a scene that we didn’t film, because it was cut, where I was going to meet the older Reynolds,” he said.

“He was the love of his life, and for whatever reason, they could not stay together. So when they would pass each other in the passageway in the deleted scene, it wasn’t a toxic moment. Because of the world they inhabited, it was still a hangable offence to be gay, and it was just not possible.”

In an interview with Insider, Bridgerton author Julia Quinn said she, too, was surprised not to see Reynolds return in Queen Charlotte as a grown-up.

Hugh Sachs as adult Brimsley in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ (NICK WALL/NETFLIX)

“When I watched the show, I remember finishing being like, ‘Where was that conversation?’ I’m looking at the script. I’m like, ‘I know that was here,’” she said.

“I’d be excited to see whether it was filmed because I think it’s a beautiful moment... I love that backstory.”

As for her own theory, Quinn suggested that Reynolds could be “a secret duke” who appears further down the line.

“He is so duke-y,” she said. “Especially the way Freddie plays him. I had read the scripts and then I went to the set and I heard Freddie talk. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. He’s got such a voice.’”

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is out now on Netflix.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review here.