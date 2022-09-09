Queen Elizabeth II turned down a private Paul McCartney performance to watch Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti recalled the moment in a resurfaced interview
Queen Elizabeth II apparently loved Twin Peaks so much that she once turned down a private Paul McCartney performance to instead catch a new episode of the David Lynch drama.
Following the death of the Queen on Thursday (8 September), a past interview resurfaced in which Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti recalled the incident.
“Back when Twin Peaks was kicking off around the world, I flew by Concorde to London, to work with Paul McCartney at Abbey Road,” Badalamenti explained in an interview included in a Twin Peaks DVD box set .
Then he retold the story that The Beatles musician told him back in the 1990s.
“[McCartney] said, ‘I was asked by the Queen’s office to perform 35 minutes of my music to celebrate her birthday at Buckingham Palace. I’m very excited about it, and here comes the night, and I’m about to go on and the Queen kind of walks by me and says, ‘Oh Mr McCartney, it was just so lovely to see you tonight.’
“And he says, ‘Well, your Highness, I am so delighted that you invited me to help celebrate your birthday and I’m now going to perform for you, 35 minutes of my best works.’”
Badalamenti laughingly added: “She said, ‘Oh Mr McCartney, I’m sorry, but I can’t stay.’
“And Paul says, ‘But your Highness.’ ‘McCartney, don’t you see, it’s five minutes of eight, I must go upstairs and watch Twin Peaks.’”
In addition to the US mystery series, Elizabeth II’s favourite TV shows included Pointless, The Kumars at No 42, Strictly Come Dancing, Antiques Roadshow, and Downton Abbey, according to long-suggested rumours.
Other reports have suggested that she once asked that a Doctor Who box set be sent to Balmoral, and that she told actor Peter Sallis that she loved Last of the Summer Wine.
Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies