Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Fans will remember the moment that Queen Elizabeth II appeared to leap out of a helicopter to open the London Olympic Games in 2012.

The royal, who died aged 96 in 2022, stunned the nation when she participated in a thrilling opening sequence to mark the beginning of the summer games 12 years ago.

In a video that was shown as part of the opening ceremony, directed by Danny Boyle, Daniel Craig reprised his role as James Bond to accompany the Queen to the venue via helicopter.

They both appeared to then jump out of the helicopter using a parachute bearing the Union Jack flag, for which a stunt double was used.

In a new book, serialised in The Daily Mail, author Craig Crown reveals that the moment was inspired by the opening sequence of the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me.

In A Voyage Around the World, Crown describes how Boyle dreamt up the iconic moment after recalling the sequence in the film during which Bond (played by Roger Moore) skis to the edge of a mountain and jumps off, opening his parachute to reveal the Union Jack.

Brown writes that Boyle and his team had visited the royal in order to determine how her lookalike should be dressed for the stunt, when she expressed interest in participating herself.

It was the Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, who asked the royal if she’d like to be involved. The sovereign agreed immediately on the condition that she could say, “Good evening, Mr Bond.”

open image in gallery The Queen with James Bond actor Daniel Craig in London Olympic Games opening ceremony sketch (BBC One/PA)

The moment premiered at the London Olympic opening ceremony on 27 July 2012.

In the wake of the Queen’s death last year, Craig recalled a “very funny” joke that she had made at his expense during the shoot.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The actor said the late royal was “very funny” and “wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me”.

Craig added: “We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile.’”