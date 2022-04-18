The Queen did not tell her family about her James Bond Olympics skit with Daniel Craig
Sketch aired as part of the 2012 opening ceremony
The Queen kept her James Bond Olympics skit a secret from her family.
Queen Elizabeth II starred opposite Daniel Craig in a funny sketch that aired during the London 2012 Summer Olympics.
On a recent episode of BBC Radio Four’s show The Reunion, host Kirsty Wark spoke with members of the production team behind the event’s opening ceremony, which featured the sketch.
The skit sees Craig’s 007 escoting the Queen to the London Olympic Stadium.
“The queen never told her family she was doing it. That was one of the stipulations when she agreed to be part of it,” production stage manager Sam Hunter told Wark.
“So if you actually see when she comes and she takes her seat, you can see her family go, ‘Ah, nice one.’”
The production team also had to keep the secret from some members of the government.
“What was hard was that you didn’t really want to say much to the cabinet because you didn’t know how secure they were,” said executive-producer Stephen Daldry.
Earlier this year, Craig opened up the details of their meeting during an appearance on The Late Show.
The actor specifically recalled a “very funny” joke that the royal cracked at his expense.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies