Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has offered to decorate Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s house in hopes of helping her transition “from prison bars to an actual home”.

On Monday, the 42-year-old Netflix star posted on Instagram, offering his design services to the 32-year-old Munchausen by proxy syndrome victim, who was released from prison last month.

Blanchard was released after serving eight years of her 10-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill her mother with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn in 2015.

Now, the reality TV star wants to help Blanchard as she transitions back into her home.

"Gypsy, I do agree with you, the D is fire. Fire design,” Berk began in the video.

“I can only imagine how crazy it’s been transitioning from prison bars to an actual home that is yours,” he continued, adding that he has “the privilege of redesigning people’s homes at oftentimes big transitions in their life.”

Berk also pointed out a series of “coincidences” which tied him to Blanchard. Berk spoke about Blanchard moving in with her husband in Louisiana, which is where the most recent seasons of Queer Eye were filmed, and said that he designed the home of Joey King, who portrayed Blanchard on The Act.

"So, I just thought, there’s too many coincidences for me to not help you design your home,” Berk added.

"Bottom line, your home should reflect who you are and who you’ve become and who you’ve grown [into] as a person,” he continued, “and I would love to offer my design services to come help you make your home just that.”

"So, hey, hit me up. Slide into my DMs. Let me know,” he said.

In a heartwarming message to fans, Berk revealed Queer Eye season 8 will be his final season on the show.

He shared the news of his departure on Twitter/X on 13 November, 2023.

Queer Eye cast (L-R) Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk (Getty Images)

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal,” Berk wrote.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“... It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

He added: “To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts.

“It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”

The eighth season of Queer Eye lands on Netflix on Wednesday (24 January).