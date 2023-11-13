Queer Eye cast reacts to ‘one of a kind’ co-star Bobby Berk’s exit

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queer Eye interior design expert Bobby Berk has announced that the show’s forthcoming series will be his last.

Berk joined the reality show’s Netflix revival in 2018 alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal,” Berk shared on his Twitter/X account on Monday (13 November).

“... It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

He added: “To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts.

“It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”

On his Instagram Story, the show’s grooming expert Van Ness said: “One of a kind and such a star. Love you Bobby.”

Culture expert Brown said: “Bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what.

“I’m about to be at Netflix’s door and e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!”

Fellow Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski, food and wine expert on the show, said: “#Foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it”, alongside five love hearts.

Initially broadcast as Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in 2003, the concept of the show sees a team of gay professionals known as the “Fab Five” transform the lives of one struggling person per episode using their individual skills.

The original series aired on Bravo until 2007 before being relaunched by Netflix with a new cast in 2018.

In a recent interview, culture expert Brown said he would remain on Queer Eye despite landing his own talk show.

“I want to go back, because I love those four yahoos that I work with,” Brown told The Wrap in September.

“I just really hope that we continue to go on – we’re only in season seven. We’ve already shot season eight before all of this [the Hollywood double strike] went down. So I’m hoping we at least go to season 10, or at least 12.”

Queer Eye seasons one to seven are now streaming on Netflix.