Race Across the World fans delight in show’s return despite one major change

Race Across the World returned to screens last night (22 March), with fans taking to social media to praise the series despite one major change.

The adventure-themed reality show, which has moved from BBC Two to BBC One for its current third series, sees five teams attempt to travel as far as they can without smartphones, internet access or credit cards, and armed only with the cash equivalent of the airfare to fly the route.

While the teams usually travel across several countries, this time, they are racing 16,000km through the second largest country on the planet – Canada. This is because the series was filmed last year, when the world was still opening up after the pandemic.

The five pairs must race across the breadth of Canada, passing through seven checkpoints, taking them from the Pacific coastline, to the edges of the Arctic and the shores of the Great Lakes, to reach their final destination on the Atlantic Ocean: St John’s on the island of Newfoundland.

Last night’s first episode saw the teams set off from Vancouver, with many viewers tweeting high praise for the show.

“Amazing start to the new season of Race Across the World, Canada looks incredible,” posted one fan. “All the contestants look great with a wide range of personalities, bring on episode two, so who is going to win????”

“Race Across the World on BBC One is tremendous,” tweeted another.

“Was sceptical about the Canada only #RaceAcrossTheWorld but after the first episode I’m loving it as much as the previous series,” a third shared.

A fourth wrote: “#RaceAcrossTheWorld is such good television. I love it when they all run at the start. You’ve got to make it across all of Canada mate, a little jog on day one probably isn’t going to help.”

Someone else posted: “I was worried #RaceAcrossTheWorld wouldn’t be as good this time around but I was wrong thankfully. Already far too emotionally invested and pricing up trips to Canada now.”

“Love this show don’t care if it’s Race Across the World or Race Across a Country,” tweeted another fan. “Yes it’s a challenge show but it’s so much more than this. Anyways Canada is somewhere I would love to visit so it’s great to see the bits no other travel show shows us.”

Race Across the World continues on Wednesday 29 March on BBC One.