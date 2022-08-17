The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Rachel Bilson leaves podcast listeners in hysterics with NSFW admission about ex-boyfriend Bill Hader
‘And cut, let’s move on,’ she joked after unexpected remark
Rachel Bilson left her podcast listeners in hysterics with a NSFW admission about Bill Hader.
The actor was hosting the latest episode of her podcast Broad Ideas, which was released on Monday (15 August), welcoming 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman on for an interview.
At one stage in the podcast, Bilson, who was previously in a relationship with Barry star Hader, was asked what she misses about the actor. The OC star replied: “His big d***.”
She then burst into laughter, adding: “We can keep that... And cut, let’s move on.”
Bilson and Hader first met on the set of 2013’s The To Do List, which was written and directed by Hader’s now ex-wife Maggie Carey.
They began dating years later, confirming their romance in 2020 while attending the Golden Globes together.
The couple split in July 2020, with Bilson stating in a podcast episode earlier this year: “I went through a really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic and I could not leave my house. I had nothing else to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it.
“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than childbirth.”
Bilson is now dating artist Zac LaRoc.
The actor has one child, a seven-year-old daughter named Briar, with her ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen, whom she was in a relationship with from 2007 to 2017.
Meanwhile, on the same podcast, Dorfman, a trans woman, revealed she would have transitioned a lot sooner” if she hadn’t landed her role in13 Reasons Why.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies