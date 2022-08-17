Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachel Bilson left her podcast listeners in hysterics with a NSFW admission about Bill Hader.

The actor was hosting the latest episode of her podcast Broad Ideas, which was released on Monday (15 August), welcoming 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman on for an interview.

At one stage in the podcast, Bilson, who was previously in a relationship with Barry star Hader, was asked what she misses about the actor. The OC star replied: “His big d***.”

She then burst into laughter, adding: “We can keep that... And cut, let’s move on.”

Bilson and Hader first met on the set of 2013’s The To Do List, which was written and directed by Hader’s now ex-wife Maggie Carey.

They began dating years later, confirming their romance in 2020 while attending the Golden Globes together.

The couple split in July 2020, with Bilson stating in a podcast episode earlier this year: “I went through a really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic and I could not leave my house. I had nothing else to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it.

Bill Hader and Racheil Bilson together in January 2020 (Getty Images)

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than childbirth.”

Bilson is now dating artist Zac LaRoc.

The actor has one child, a seven-year-old daughter named Briar, with her ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen, whom she was in a relationship with from 2007 to 2017.

Meanwhile, on the same podcast, Dorfman, a trans woman, revealed she would have transitioned a lot sooner” if she hadn’t landed her role in13 Reasons Why.