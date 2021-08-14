MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow may leave her high-profile position at the news network after her contract ends next year.

The 48-year-old has been the host of The Rachel Maddow Show, an American current affairs programme, since 2008.

According to The Daily Beast, Maddow is now “seriously considering” leaving the network, which is owned by NBCUniversal.

She is apparently in talks with Mark Shapiro, president at talent agency Endeavor and the company’s CEO Ari Emanuel about other opportunities. Maddow’s work-life balance is her priority. She also reportedly wants to spend more time with family.

According to a report from Variety, it is not clear if MSNBC has a replacement lined up for Maddow. Some of the network’s most notable women anchors include Stephanie Ruhle, Nicole Wallace, Joy Reid, Andrea Mitchell and Alicia Menendez.

Maddow may turn to podcasting, industry figures have suggested. She was the host of a seven-episode podcast called Bag Man, telling the story of US vice president Spiro Agnew, a Republican who was in the White House with the 37th president Richard Nixon from 1969 to 1973.

She is also the co-author of Bag Man: The Book with Michael Yarvitz.

“Nothing has been decided,” said Shapiro in a statement from Endeavor. “We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them.”