Rachel Riley outwits troll who criticised her reaction to Mason Greenwood news

Rachel Riley had a brilliant response to a message she received about her stance on Mason Greenwood’s exit from Manchester United.

On Monday (21 August), the Countdown presenter reshared a statement from Women’s Aid following the news that Greenwood would be leaving the football club, which she supports.

In October 2022, Greenwood, 21, was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in February. Greenwood denied all charges.

Women’s Aid’s lengthy statement acknowledged that Greenwood’s departure would be a “relief to many survivors of domestic and sexual abuse”.

Taking to Twitter/X on Thursday (24 August), Riley shared a screenshot she’d received on Instagram from a stranger who had written: “Just wondering if the views you have on Mason Greenwood, did you have the same on Prince Andrew!! If so how come you weren’t so vocal with them?”

Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2020 over his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He was then accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein’s, which he has vehemently denied. In February 2022, the duke reached a multi-million-pound out-of-court settlement with Giuffre.

“Sorry if I haven’t been more clear on this issue, happy to clarify. I also think Prince Andrew should not play for Manchester United,” Riley joked in response to the message.

Riley previously said she would not continue to support the club should the striker remain amid the accusations.

“We’ve all seen and heard enough Pretending this is OK would be a huge part of the problem,” she said.

“It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet. I really hope they do the right thing.”

The TV presenter also shared a tweet clarifying that Greenwood had not been “cleared” of the charges against him, but that the charges had been dropped by his accuser.

On Monday (21 August), United’s chief executive Richard Arnold concluded a six-month-long internal investigation in which he decided that Greenwood did not commit criminal offences.

Arnold determined, however, and Greenwood agreed that it would be better if he were to move elsewhere, and discussions are continuing as to whether his contract will be terminated or if he should be sold or loaned.

Greenwood, who has been suspended by United for 18 months, said he had made mistakes, accepted his reputation was damaged and vowed to be a “better person” in the future.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)