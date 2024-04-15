For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachel Riley has said she is “sorry” if a racist post she shared about the Sydney shopping centre attack was “misunderstood”.

The Countdown star, who once called social media a “cesspit of hate”, is facing calls to be sacked by Channel 4 after falsely suggesting the fatal incident was linked to a rise in support for Palestine.

Six people were killed in the attack, which police revealed was carried out by Joel Cauchiof Queensland. After news of the stabbing surfaced, Riley wrote: “For six months now, people have been out on our streets proudly calling for the ‘Intifada Revolution’. If you want to know what ‘Globalised Intifada’ looks like, see the Sydney Mall.”

She wrote: “Five victims stabbed to death and eight transferred to hospital, including a baby, due to one man and a knife.

“In the second intifada over 1,000 Israelis were murdered in restaurants, on buses and in the streets by suicide bombings, stabbings, stoning, lynching, shooting rockets. The youngest victim was just nine hours old.

“Sydney mall, multiple times over is what they’ve been proudly calling for.’

Riley has been heavily accused of perpetuating Islamophobia, and on Sunday (14 April), issued what she described as a “clarification” after deleting the original post.

“Just to clarify, my intention with this tweet was not to say this attack was caused by any ideation or to link it to Islamic extremism,” she said, adding: “At the time we did not know who the attacker was, and as such I made no reference.”

Referencing the marches calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Riley said: “My aim was to highlight the weekly calls for ‘intifada’ being tolerated in London and around the world, which in actuality means violence on our streets.

Rachel Riley ( Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images )

“For 6 months now, I have avoided taking the tube, or going with my kids to anywhere near the marches each Saturday, and each week we see the extremist chants on proud display with little outcry.

“Sadly, the type of attack seen in Sydney yesterday is exactly the kind of violence the previous intifada involved and I hope to avoid in future, but in my opinion ignoring the problem won’t make it go away.”

Riley continued: “Attacks on Jews have recently become repackaged as ‘resistance’ in some circles, and we should in one voice condemn all acts of violence, whoever the perpetrators and whoever the victims. I am sorry if this message was misunderstood, that was not my intention.”

After Riley’s initial tweet, many urged Channel 4 to take action against the TV personality.

“She should be sacked now for her hate inciting islamophobic tweets designed to inflame racial tensions,” one person wrote, with anothert adding: “In a previous, more civilised decade, Rachel Riley would be sacked by her employer for Islamophobia.”

Rachel Riley says she’s ‘sorry’ if her post was ‘misunderstood’ ( X/Twitter )

Elsewhere, on social media user wrote: |Rachel Riley needs to resign or be sacked. Her comments were & remain unacceptable “

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “We have reminded Rachel of her obligations as a contributor to Channel 4 programming.”

NSW Police identified the Sydney mall attacker as Cauchi, and his family have described his actions as “truly horrific”.

It has since emerged that he had attempted to join gun groups and had made a “weird” request to have his knives sharpened.