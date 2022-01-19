Rachel Stevens has withdrawn from this week’s edition of Dancing on Ice after getting injured in practice.

This Sunday’s episode (23 January) was set to be the former S Club 7 singer’s debut, but she will instead start the competition a week later after fracturing her wrist.

A spokesperson for the show said in a statement: “Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday’s show. We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend.”

Stevens has been partnered with professional Brendyn Hatfield, who joined the show in season 12 to dance with news reporter Lucrezia Millarini.

Dancing on Ice started on Sunday (16 January), with Happy Mondays member Bez gaining attention for performing with a melon on his head.

He has since tested positive for Covid-19 but it is not thought he will miss any live shows as he was not due to compete on this week’s episode.

Commenting on his positive test, Bez said: “I’ve had a positive test. I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training, but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for week three. I’ll be tuning [in] at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

(Getty Images)

Dancing on Ice continues this Sunday (23 January) on ITV.