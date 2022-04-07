The Sopranos actor Rae Allen has died, aged 95.

Allen, who hailed from New York, won a Tony Award for her performance in the play And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little in 1971. It was her third nomination.

The actor’s death was confirmed by her talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management, who said Allen died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes.

Her career began on Broadway after she graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947.

She went on to appear in several TV shows, including All in the Family, Seinfeld and HBO series The Sopranos, in which she played Tony’s aunt Quintina Blundetto.

Her son in the acclaimed drama was Tony Blundetto, played by Steve Buscemi.

One of Allen’s final screen appearances came in a 2006 episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

The actor is survived by her nieces Laura and Betty Cosgrow and her friends April Webster and Lisa Ann Gold, whom she considered her adopted family.