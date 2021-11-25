England footballer Raheem Sterling is among the high-profile figures who will serve as guest editors of BBC Radio 4’s Today this festive season.

The flagship show traditionally hands over the editorial reins to famous faces during the week between Christmas and New Year.

Details of the Manchester City player’s programme have not been revealed at the time of writing, and will reportedly be announced in the coming weeks.

Other prominent, forthcoming guest editors on the programme include conservationist Dame Jane Goodall and outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter.

Dr Goodall will use her programme to explore the links between poverty and climate change, while Sir Nick’s will include reports on Afghanistan. It will also explore alternative ways to treat post-traumatic stress disorder among ex-service personnel.

Author James Rebanks, Conservative peer Lord Dobbs and Microsoft chief digital officer Jacky Wright will also serve as guest editors over the break.

Church of England archdeacon Mina Smallman, whose daughters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered in a London park last year, will join them.

Smallman will highlight the role of chaplaincy in times of need and examine the support provided to victims of crime. She will also look into the Reclaim These Streets movement, which aims to use legislation, education and community action to make public spaces safe for women.

Owenna Griffiths, the editor of Today, said: “Each year, the guest editors bring novel ideas, surprising perspectives and, on occasion, a little sparkle to the programme.

“This year is no exception and I’m absolutely thrilled these guest editors have agreed to spend some time with us to help illuminate and make sense of the world we live in.”

Previous guest editors include Prince Harry, Angelina Jolie, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, and British artist David Hockney.

The special episodes will air between 27 December 2021 and 3 January 2022.

Additional reporting on wires.