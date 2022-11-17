Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ralph Fiennes says he was a ‘relationship decoy’ for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Actor joked he was ‘set up’ to look like Lopez’s partner while they filmed ‘Maid in Manhattan’

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 17 November 2022 17:00
Comments
Ralph Fiennes once served as a 'relationship decoy' for Jennifer Lopez

Ralph Fiennes has spoken about being used as a “relationship decoy” for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when they first started dating.

The British actor starred alongside Lopez in the 2002 romcom Maid in Manhattan, with filming taking place when she had just begun dating Affleck after meeting him on the set of Gigli.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday (15 November), Fiennes was asked how he’d reacted to news that the pair were now married.

The Harry Potter star began explaining how he had covered for the pair, with host Andy Cohen responding with a look of shock: “Were you a decoy for their relationship?”

“I was,” Fiennes replied, jokingly adding: “I was set up.”

Recommended

Cohen then asked if Lopez had suggested the move to make the film look good, to which Fiennes explained: “I was asked out to dinner [by] her two managers… at Cipriani’s in Soho. Nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty.

Lopez and Fiennes in 2002

(Getty Images)

“I think I was walking home, peck on the cheek, ‘goodnight’, ‘goodnight’, go. A paparazzi, one, pops up, clunk clunk, just as we do the ‘goodnight’ chaste kiss. Somehow the pictures were angled so as she’s walking away, I’m walking after her.”

Laughing, he continued: “I think it said the next day on The Post, ‘It’s Ralph’ or something like that, ‘We know who it is.’”

Lopez and Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004, during which they got engaged but never married. They rekindled their romance in early 2021 and married in July.

Recommended

Last week, Lopez defended her decision to legally change her name to Jennifer Affleck.

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez,” she said. “But my legal name will be Mrs Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in