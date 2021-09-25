Ray Liotta explains why he turned down a role in The Sopranos

Ray Liotta has explained why he did not appear in The Sopranos, after years of rumours that he once turned down the lead role of Tony Soprano.

The actor is best known for his roles as gangsters in Goodfellas and now The Many Saints of Newark, which serves as a prequel to The Sopranos TV series and was co-written by its creator, David Chase.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Liotta denied rumours that he once turned down a major role in the critically adored series.

“I was never offered anything in it,” he said. “David Chase wanted me to do something in season three or four, but it didn’t work out.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Liotta specified that it was the role of Ralphie (ultimately played by Joe Pantolioano) he was approached about, “but never Tony”.

“I didn’t want to do another mafia thing, and I was shooting Hannibal,” he explained as his reason for turning Chase down. “It just didn’t feel right at the time.”

Liotta also told Screen Rant that while he had watched “some” of the series, “the good thing about this movie is you don’t have to watch the series in order to appreciate the movie”.

The Many Saints of Newark has received positive reviews from critics. The Independent awarded the film four stars, calling it a “fierce and brilliant” prequel.