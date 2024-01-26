Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Reacher fans are reacting to the revelation surrounding which Lee Child book be the inspiration for Reacher season three.

The TV adaptation of Child’s novels, focused on the former military police officer, is close to wrapping up its second season, and has become one of the biggest hits for Prime Video since it began in 2022.

Former Smallville actor Alan Ritchson plays the role that was controversially played by Tom Cruise in two films, released in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

While season one of Reacher was based on Child’s debut novel, Killing Floor, published in 1997, the second season jumped ahead and depicted events seen in 2007’s Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in the series.

Ritchson has now announced that season three will adapt Child’s novel Persuader, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher franchise that was published in 2003.

The series, which is currently filming in Toronto, will also see the return of character Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten.

Ritchson shared the news on Instagram, stating: “Heer comes the big reveal. This year’s book for Jack Reacher takes place in Maine. Persuader is one of the best books there is. I can't wait for you to see this season.

The plot synopsis for Persuader reads: “When Reacher witnesses a brutal kidnap attempt, he takes the law into his own hands. But a cop dies. Has Reacher lost his sense of right and wrong?”

Book readers are reacting to the “epic” news with excitement, with one person replying to the actor: “This is the book I was HOPING s3 would be!!!! Persuader is one of my favourites. You rock, keep it up!”

Empire journalist Chris Hewitt concurred, stating: “YES REACHER S3 IS PERSUADER LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO. One of my favourite Reachers. And automatically very different from the team element of s2 (which I haven’t finished yet, give me a chance). Reacher in way over his head. Bring it on.”

Alan Ritchson in ‘Reacher’ (Prime video)

Others expressed excitement at the idea of seeing Reacher facing off against the book’s villain Paul “Paulie“ Masserella. Reacher was developed for Prime Video by Nick Santora.