Smallville actor Kristen Kreuk has opened up about an episode she disliked filming as she found it “gratuitous”.

The Canadian star, who currently appears in Amazon Prime series Reacher, was asked what Smallville episode she found hardest to film during a podcast appearance.

Kreuk played Lana Lang in 154 episodes of the superhero show, which ran from 2001 to 2009.

While speaking on podcast Inside of You, presented by her former co-star Michael Rosenbaum, Kreuk named the season five episode, “Thirst”.

The episode, which Kreuk branded “stupid”, saw Lana accepted into a sorority, described in the plot synopsis as “a sisterhood with hot vampires”.

“We had that stupid episode – the vampire episode,” Kreuk said. “I got in so many fights with [executive producer] Greg Beeman about that episode.”

She continued: “That one was really hard for me to do; it just felt super gratuitous and no one would listen to me about it, so I had to fight my way through that one.”

Kristen Kreuk reflected on the ‘Smallville’ episode she hated during podcast appearance (Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum)

It turns out the writers and producers agree with Kreuk, with members of the show’s team naming the episode as the weakest while discussing the show on the DVD commentary.

Kreuk plays Sophie Hubble in Reacher, which adapts the first of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, Killing Floor. The series has been renewed for a second run.