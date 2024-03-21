Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reacts to firing after just one season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Annemarie Wiley has revealed that she will not return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 41-year-old nurse anesthesiologist – who shares four children with former NFL player Marcellus Wiley – joined the long-running Bravo reality series midway through season 13.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday (21 March), Wiley expressed her disappointment not to return for the show’s 14th season.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she wrote. “To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement.”

Wiley joined the show through longtime castmate Kyle Richards, People first reported in March 2023.

“I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue, 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming,” said Wiley. “I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season.”

Annemarie Wiley (Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

“I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the ‘game was played,’” she explained. “Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake.

Annemarie added that she was sad “fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story,” and that many things about her were “taped but never shown last season”.

“What I am is a woman – a proud Black woman – who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband, who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on the daily,” she wrote. “It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid Black family unit and that ‘true Black love’ exists, even in Beverly Hills.”

“To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support,” she said. “I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity.”

Wiley concluded: “As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper!

“I’m excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with.

“Until we meet again!”

The Independent has contacted Bravo for comment.

Many fans expected next season to cover the allegations against Wiley’s husband. In November last year, Marcellus, 49 was accused of sexual assault and rape in 1994 by a woman filing in New York City.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Marcellus denied the allegations, saying that “we did not engage in intercourse.”

Filming on the new season of RHOBH is set to begin next month.

All seasons are now streaming on Peacock in the US and NOW TV in the UK.