The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo sued Bravo on Friday (26 January), alleging that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by fellow cast member Brandi Glanville during the filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The incident is alleged to have occured on location in Morocco, where Manzo claims Glanville forcibly kissed her and groped her vagina and breasts during filming.

Glanville is not named as a defendant in the suit. The Independent has contacted representatives for Glanville and Bravo for comment.

The suit, filed in New York, alleges that Bravo and parent company NBCUniversal were aware that Glanville has a history of sexually harassing conduct, but hired her because her behavior would be good for ratings.

“Defendants even encouraged Ms. Glanville to become drunk on the set so that she would be more likely to commit outrageous and harassing acts, thereby helping Defendants’ ratings without regard to the rights and safety of those around her,” the lawsuit states.

Last month, Glanville wrote on X/Twitter that she also blamed Bravo producers for what happened. “These producers need to be held accountable,” she wrote. “Producers may not shove the alcohol down our throats, but they sure do encourage it even in Morocco during the day where it’s illegal to drink!”

Real Housewives: Caroline Manzo (left) and Brandi Glanville (Getty)

News broke a year ago, on 30 January 2023, that both Manzo and Glanville had been sent home early from Morocco.

People reported that this was because Glanville had kissed Manzo “multiple times throughout the evening without her consent”.

The suit, filed by attorney Derek T Smith, includes a breakdown of events leading up to the alleged assault. On the third day of filming in Morocco, the suit alleges that Glanville repeatedly made rude and suggestive sexual comments throughout the day, such as compaing a pepper to a penis.

When Manzo reprimanded Glanville, the complaint says Glanville responded: “Shut up! This is my vacation, b****. I’ll do what the f*** I want!”

While standing at a sink, Glanville allegedly came up behind her, pressed her body against Manzo’s, and wrapped her arms around her.

“Glanville then reached around Manzo’s body and then groped, grabbed, and forcibly fondled Manzo’s vagina and breasts,” the lawsuit states. “At the same time, Glanville pushed her face into Manzo’s neck in order to kiss her.”

Manzo claims she cried, “Help! Help!,” until someone opened the bathroom door and let her out.

The next day, Glanville allegedly sent Manzo a text, which read: “I’m sorry I made you feel uncomfortable.”

The suit alleges that over the next few days producers continued filming, and encouraged Manzo and Glanville to meet in order to provoke a response. Instead, Manzo left Morocco.

The lawsuit alleges claims of harassment, retaliation, sexual battery, negligence and discrimination.

In 2021, Glanville apologised for “joking” that she wanted Armie Hammer to “have her rib cage”.

Hammer was then at the centre of a social media scandal after private messages allegedly written by the actor leaked online. The messages apparently contained reference to graphic sexual fantasies, including a cannibalism fetish.