Real Housewives star responds to Jennifer Lawrence calling her ‘evil’: ‘We could unmask’ her ‘ugly parts’

Jayne’s costars have accused her of a lack of empathy over the last two seasons

Tom Murray
Friday 16 September 2022 06:14
Comments
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne had a fiery response to Jennifer Lawrence calling her “evil”.

Lawrence, who is famously a huge fan of the long-running reality show, said in a recent interview: “Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday (14 September), Jayne invited Lawrence down to the set to “mix it up” with them.

“You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne told the host.

“But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well,” she continued.

A stunned Cohen laughed at her response, but Jayne remained stony-faced.

Jayne has been at the centre of controversy over the last two seasons due to the legal cases against her estranged husband and former attorney Tom Girardi, who has been sued for allegedly embezzling settlement funds intended for victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash.

In one episode this season, Jayne refused to give the victims a pair of $750,000 (£654,000) earrings that lawyers argue Girardi paid for with money intended for their families.

“There is a place to make people whole and it is in a court of law, not in the court of public opinion,” she said on the show.

In a confessional, her costar Garcelle Beauvais said: “For two decades, Erika was living this lavish lifestyle off the backs of these victims.

“Even if Erika is innocent, her refusing to give anything back is beyond me.”

A court has since ordered Jayne to give up the earrings.

Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage to Girardi, who was disbarred earlier this year and diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Bravo in the US and is available to stream on Hayu in the UK.

