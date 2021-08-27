Real Housewives of Miami star pays tribute after mother dies of Covid on wedding day

Alexia Echevarria, one of the stars of the hit reality TV show Real Housewives of Miami, has revealed her mother died of Covid on Echevarria’s wedding day.

The TV personality opened up about the tragic coincidence on Instagram to her 109,000 followers.

Sharing photographs of her and her mother together, and one of her mother as a younger woman, Echevarria wrote: “Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly Covid-19.

“The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”

Echevarria described her mother as “a woman of strength and beauty”, and said she was “my best friend [and] my psychiatrist but above all, she was my mother”.

“To say I will miss you does no justice for what I feel,” she continued. “No amount of tears can express the pain I feel in losing you but then again thank you for the honour of sharing a lifetime with me. Rest In Peace Mami.

“I know you’re in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again.”

According to Echevarria’s Instagram posts, the TV star became engaged to real estate investor and developer Todd Nepola near the end of 2019.

The Real Housewives of Miami aired from 2011 to 2013. In February, it was announced by NBCUniversal that the series will return to the US streaming platform Peacock.