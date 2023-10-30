Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebecca Loos has defended her decision to speak out against David Beckham after being left frustrated by the handling of their alleged affair in the retired footballer’s Netflix documentary.

Earlier this month, the former Dutch model called Beckham out following the release of a four-part series that finally addresses claims of an affair while she was his personal assistant.

Loos said that Beckham “needs to take responsibility”, adding: “He can say whatever he likes of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

Loos, who became Beckham’s PA when he transferred to Real Madrid in July 2003, has now appeared on ITV breakfast series Good Morning Britain to discuss the documentary further.

In 2004, Loos alleged that she and Beckham had conducted an affair for four months and, while the claims were never corroborated and were dismissed by Beckham at the time as “ludicrous”, they are finally addressed in the Netflix show.

Beckham said: “There were some horrible stories that were difficult to, erm, deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. I don’t know. I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty.

He said of Victoria: “To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we’re fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it’s our private life.”

Speaking on GMB, Loos, who now lives in Norway and is happily married with two children, said: “I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have left this behind me and moved very much on with my life.”

However, explaining her decision to speak out on the subject, Loos continued: “But when this documentary came I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me about the angle they used and how he played the narrative, how misleading it is and how he makes me look like the bad person.”

Rebecca Loos on ‘Good Morning Britain’ (ITV)

Loos said she “woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram and this awful trolling” after the documentary was released.

“Of course, I am also guilty, but it takes two to tango and I never denied it,” she said, adding: “He said the claims are ludicrous – but ludicrous is not denying it.”

The four-part documentary series, titled Beckham, is available to stream on Netflix now.