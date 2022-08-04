Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Iain Lee calls out Rebekah Vardy for denying claims she ‘bullied’ him on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

‘You made my time in the jungle miserable,’ he wrote

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 04 August 2022 10:44
Comments
Emotional Rebekah Vardy thanks family for support during Wagatha Christie trial

Iain Lee has called out Rebekah Vardy after she denied bullying him on I’m a Celebrity.

The DJ previously hit out at the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy for making him “f***ing miserable and isolated” when they appeared on the ITV series together in 2017.

Last month, Lee said that he had been asked to pariticpate in an interview to discuss Varfy being “so brave for promoting mental health”. He declined the request, calling her “a bully, a liar and a manipulator”.

“I don’t know if you saw any of I’m a Celebrity when I was in there. She was part of a team that targeted me and made much of my time in there miserable,” he wrote on Twitter in response.

He went on to claim: “She encouraged people not to talk to and left me isolated (apart from two camp mates who were not taken in by her). When she came out of the camp she told lies about me. She bullied my sister who was staying in Australia and told her, ‘In my world, men don’t cry’.”

Recommended

In a new interview with The Sun, Vardy denied bullying Lee on the series, calling the claims “false”. She added: “Edited TV looks a certain way. I don’t have anything bad to say about him.”

Lee hit out at these comments, writing on Twitter: “They can only edit what you do and say. You don’t get to say if I was bullied. You made my time in the jungle miserable. Don’t start using me as part of your rehabilitation.”

Iain Lee hit out at Rebekah Vardy on Twitter

(Twitter)

Lee’s post was referring to Vardy’s High Court case loss after she was sued for accusing her former friend Coleen Rooney on social media of selling information from her Instagram account to The Sun .

The judge found that the allegation was “substantially true”.

Vardy first denied bullying Lee on the series when she left the series, stating on catch-up show Coming Out: “You know what, I was the one that was being the most supportive of him. A bully? I’ve never been a bully in my whole entire life.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in