Iain Lee calls out Rebekah Vardy for denying claims she ‘bullied’ him on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here
‘You made my time in the jungle miserable,’ he wrote
Iain Lee has called out Rebekah Vardy after she denied bullying him on I’m a Celebrity.
The DJ previously hit out at the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy for making him “f***ing miserable and isolated” when they appeared on the ITV series together in 2017.
Last month, Lee said that he had been asked to pariticpate in an interview to discuss Varfy being “so brave for promoting mental health”. He declined the request, calling her “a bully, a liar and a manipulator”.
“I don’t know if you saw any of I’m a Celebrity when I was in there. She was part of a team that targeted me and made much of my time in there miserable,” he wrote on Twitter in response.
He went on to claim: “She encouraged people not to talk to and left me isolated (apart from two camp mates who were not taken in by her). When she came out of the camp she told lies about me. She bullied my sister who was staying in Australia and told her, ‘In my world, men don’t cry’.”
In a new interview with The Sun, Vardy denied bullying Lee on the series, calling the claims “false”. She added: “Edited TV looks a certain way. I don’t have anything bad to say about him.”
Lee hit out at these comments, writing on Twitter: “They can only edit what you do and say. You don’t get to say if I was bullied. You made my time in the jungle miserable. Don’t start using me as part of your rehabilitation.”
Lee’s post was referring to Vardy’s High Court case loss after she was sued for accusing her former friend Coleen Rooney on social media of selling information from her Instagram account to The Sun .
The judge found that the allegation was “substantially true”.
Vardy first denied bullying Lee on the series when she left the series, stating on catch-up show Coming Out: “You know what, I was the one that was being the most supportive of him. A bully? I’ve never been a bully in my whole entire life.”
