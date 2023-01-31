Hulu’s Reboot scrapped after one season

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hulu’s comedy series Reboot has been cancelled after just one season.

The meta-comedy from creator Steven Levitan – his first project since Modern Family – ironically followed Hulu’s decision to reboot its former hit 2000s sitcom Step Right Up, forcing the cast to reconcile and settle their unresolved issues.

It starred Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer behind the reboot idea and Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast.

Debuting in September, the eight-episode season one ended on a cliffhanger in its October series finale, as Levitan had planned for it to be a multiple-season series.

Now, despite its formal cancellation, Levitan is planning on shopping it out to other networks, a source with knowledge of the situation told Variety.

In an earlier interview, Levitan shared that he saw Reboot as “much-needed therapy” as it offered him the space to “say some of the things [he’d] been thinking” about in his career. He said he considered it a “love letter to sitcoms”.

“It occurs to you that it’d be a much smarter move to just say, ‘I’m going to ride Modern Family out with the sunset and go off to wine country,’” Levitan said, speaking about the pressures of creating another show after his Emmy-winning ABC success. “But I wanted to keep working. I enjoy this and like to write and create. I do feel the pressure of that. I tried to harness it in a good way to motivate me to not settle.”

‘Reboot’ cast ( HULU)

Upon Reboot’s launch, it was mostly well-received by critics, currently holding an 88 per cent critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it sits at a considerably lower audience score of 68 per cent.

Reboot was part of Hulu’s scripted comedy offerings which also includes How I Met Your Father, Life & Beth and Only Murders in the Building.