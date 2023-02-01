Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Red Nose Day is returning to our screens this spring with a star-studded day of programming to raise money for the most vulnerable people in the UK and across the world.

Taking place on Friday 17 March, Comic Relief’s day of celebration will be accompanied by an evening of fun for a good cause on BBC One, hosted by AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett.

Among the exclusive entertainment on the night will come an appearance from Kylie Minogue in a one-off special of the BBC comedy Ghosts.

A Love Island parody will also be broadcast, in which an “unexpected” contestant is looking for love.

Gethin Jones will meanwhile be taking part in a 24-hour dance challenge, starting on Thursday 16 March from the Morning Live studio.

This year, the Comic Relief nose that gives Red Nose Day its name has also been given its “most dramatic makeover” since it debuted in 1988.

Designed by Sir Jony Ive, a former chief design officer at Apple, the new nose is made almost entirely from plant-based materials and starts as a tiny, flat crescent that springs into a honeycomb paper sphere when opened.

The new nose was unveiled in a launch video starring comedian Diane Morgan, in which she compares the design to Earth before hailing the importance of “the perfect circle” and explaining how the new model is “the most perfect nose in history”.

Comic Relief co-founder Lenny Henry wearing the new 2023 nose ( Richard Davenport/Comic Relief/PA)

Famous faces including Odudu, stand-up comic Sindhu Vee, presenter Amanda Holden, pop singer Frankie Bridge, DJ Greg James, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades and comedian Miranda Hart were among the first to try on the new nose.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Speaking about the lasting impact of Comic Relief, co-founder Richard Curtis said that Red Nose Day has been “an enormous confirmation of the goodwill of the British public”.

He added: “I always believe that if you open a door, an easy door for people to do the right thing, then millions of people pour through it.”

Money raised from the appeal will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.

Red Nose Day will air Friday 17 March at 7pm on BBC One.

Additional reporting by Press Association