Reese Witherspoon finally addresses rumored feud with Kate Winslet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reese Witherspoon has clarified the rumors about her and Kate Winslet.

On Saturday (February 1) the Legally Blonde star posted a since-expired statement on her Instagram Story telling her fans to not believe everything that they see on the internet.

“Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity,” she wrote at the time. “Please do not believe the internet. We are good friends and have never had any falling out.”

She then posted a follow-up statement on another slide of her Instagram Story that read, “This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!”

The rumors of a feud between the Titanic actor and Witherspoon first began when the Big Little Lies actor appeared to accidentally reveal the name of an A-list actor who “doesn’t like” her after a speech-gone-wrong at the end of January.

Witherspoon for her part has sought to pour cold water over the rumors ( Getty Images )

“It was pretty bad,” Witherspoon, who stars in the new comedy You’re Cordially Invited, with Will Ferrell, told People. “Yeah, not even kidding — she doesn’t talk to me anymore.”

According to the actor, she is still “haunted” and “embarrassed” by the reaction to her speech, which she wrongly assumed should be a roast sending up the unnamed star, which many deduced to be Kate Winslet.

“So this friend of mine — who I didn't really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress — she asked me to give her an award,” Witherspoon said.

“But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her. The tone was British and elegant and classy, and I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?!'”

Internet sleuths jumped to action and quickly surmised that Witherspoon might be talking about Titanic star Winslet.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Their evidence derived from the fact that Witherspoon poked fun at the British actor while presenting her with an award at the Bafta/LA Cunard Britannia Awards — and cracked a joke about laser hair removal.

A Witherspoon fan site, as flagged by JustJared, states that the actor said in November 2007: “I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, and have savoir-faire and gravitas.

“Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my doorbell, and said, ‘Darling, Sam [Mendes, Winslet’s ex] is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and oh, by the way, it's almost nine o'clock and I've had nothing to do drink. So you have any wine?’”

She then revealed that the pair once considered getting laser hair removal and also hinted at a funny escapade in their underwear, telling the crowd she can’t delve into the stories as “they’re all too bawdy or tawdry or drunken to tell.”

Witherspoon said in the new interview: “I thought it was so funny and it was, just, I had the wrong audience.”