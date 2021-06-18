Regé-Jean Page has joked that his family were “not prepared” for his explicit sex scenes in Bridgerton.

The British actor starred in the Netflix period romance series as the Duke of Hastings, who enters into a tumultuous relationship with debutante Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).

Speaking to Josh O’Connor, Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors and John Boyega as part of The Hollywood Reporte r ’s drama actor roundtable, Page said that “no one” in his family was “sufficiently prepared” for the show’s racier moments.

“I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there,” he added.

“I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton. I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself, it was overwhelming. But I’m sure that’s what people were looking for, they were looking to be overwhelmed.”

He continued: “My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy.”

While Page was the male lead in season one of Bridgerton, the actor will not return for the show’s future seasons.

Instead, season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), as the Bridgerton book series written by Julia Quinn does.

The show has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.