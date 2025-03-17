Rege-Jean Page opens up about possible Bridgerton return
‘Everyone’s finding fantastic success’ said the actor
Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page has stirred hopes that he could be returning to the popular period drama.
The actor was one of the key figures of the record-breaking Netflix series in its debut season in 2020. He played eligible bachelor Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, who pursued a fake relationship with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) before they eventually fell in love.
Their romance was one of the most-discussed points of the programme and sparked countless fan tributes to the Duke on social media. However, Page didn’t return for Bridgerton’s second season, much to the disappointment of viewers.
While he previously dismissed any chance of coming back to the show, he has now hinted that the door is not closed.
“I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” Page told Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone’s finding fantastic success, but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.”
However, when asked if he would return to the show, he said noncommittally: "It’s not something I’ve thought about very much.”
In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, the actor was asked whether his decision to move on from the show was his attempt to avoid being pigeonholed.
Page replied by saying that his true reason was “much simpler” than suggested.
“I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs. That’s it. That’s the story,” he explained.
“I wish it was more glamorous than that,” he continued. “[After] we finished the story, the temptation would be to roll with the distractions and go, ‘Oh, well, the story went really well so we can kind of change this up and make some other stuff up, I guess.’ That was never what we’d signed up to do.”
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled
Season four of the show will welcome another member of the family to the marriage mart. After season three saw the nuptials between the Bridgertons’ third son, Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), fans have been debating which Bridgerton child – Benedict or Eloise – was going to be the focus of the next season. The eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), married Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in season two and the eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) married Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) in season one.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments