Regina King opens up about grieving her son in first TV interview since his death

Regina King has opened up about the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr, in the first TV interview since his death by suicide in January 2022.

Alexander Jr was King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. He was 26 years old.

Sitting down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in a new interview, which aired in full on Thursday morning (14 March), the Watchmen star, 53, spoke about the emotional impact of his death.

“Grief is a journey, you know. I understand that grief is love that has no place to go,” King said. “I know that it’s important to me to honour Ian in the totality of who he is, speak about him in the present, because he is always with me and the joy and happiness that he gave all of us.”

Alexander Jr had worked as a DJ, and had previously been described by King as “an amazing young man”.

“When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way – they expect it to look heavy,” she continued. “To have to experience this and not be able to have the time to just sit with Ian’s choice, which I respect and understand… He didn’t want to be here anymore, and that’s a hard thing for other people to receive because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian’s journey.”

Tearfully describing her initial period of grief, the Oscar-winning actor remembered being “so angry with God”.

Ian Alexander Jr and Regina King (Getty)

“Why would that weight be given to Ian? Of all of the things that we had gone through – therapy, psychiatrists, programs – and Ian was like, ‘I’m tired of talking, Mom,’” King recalled, adding: “Sometimes, a lot of guilt comes over me. When a parent loses a child, you still wonder, ‘What could I have done so that wouldn’t have happened?’

“I know that I share this grief with everyone, but no one else is Ian’s mom, you know? Only me. So it’s mine. And the sadness will never go away. It will always be with me.”

Following her son’s death, King took some “much deserved” time away from acting. She now returns to lead Shirley, a biopic about the US’s first-ever Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm.

King is named as a producer on the film, which she said is dedicated to “my Ian”.

Directed by John Ridley, Shirley will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 15 March.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.