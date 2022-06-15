Remi Lambert: Love Island 2022 new boy in profile
In his own words, new ‘Love Island’ contestant is ‘single AF’
Love Island 2022 is going full steam ahead, with two more bombshell contestants entering the villa.
Remi Lambert entered the show on Tuesday’s (14 June) episode, alongside Jay Younger.
Already, it seems as if they'll both cause some waves among the cast. Upon seeing Jay, Ekin-Su said: “I think I am going to pass out.. he’s so cute, I am going to pass out, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”
Meanwhile, viewers have already used social media to express their hopes for Indiyah to give Remi a chance.
Before entering the villa, Manchester-based model Remi revealed that his journey to the show has come from being a faithful viewer of previous seasons.
“I am single AF!” the 22-year-old explained, before stating that a previous runner-up couple inspired his decision to enter the show.
“When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that.'”
Similarly to Indiyah, Remi’s said that his single status is due to being highly selective with his choices.
“I think it’s by choice – I’m too picky. She needs to be 10/10 for everything.
“And I’m 6ft 3,” he added. “I’d like a girl to be at least 5ft 10.”
Whether he finds his 10/10 perfect match is yet to be seen.
Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) on ITV2 at 9pm.
