Tom Felton has poked fun at one of the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts mistakes in character as Draco Malfoy.

The reunion episode was released on New Year’s Day (1 January), following which a number of fans swiftly highlighted some glaring errors.

A picture that was claimed to show a young Emma Watson before she was cast as Hermione Granger was, in fact, Emma Roberts.

Meanwhile, Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in the film series, noticed that he had been misidentified as his identical twin brother, James. who played Fred Weasley.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” Oliver joked on Instagram., adding: “It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.”

Felton used the opportunity to resurrect his character Draco, writing underneath: “It was my doing.”

The actor, highlighting the franchise’s rivalry between Hogwarts houses Slytherin and Gryffindor, added a snake and lion emoji.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, also commented on the blunder, writing: “This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

The one-off episode featured conversations with many of the film series’ cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman and Ralph Fiennes.

It also brought Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Watson back together to reminisce about their time working alongside one another.

Tom Felton poked fun at the Harry Potter actor mix up in ‘Return to Hogwarts’ (Getty Images for John Varvatos)

One such moment saw Watson explain the moment she “fell in love” with Felton, whose reunion fans were left excited by on Twitter.

When the pair first see each other, they both run in for a hug with big grins on their faces. While the pair have remained friends since the film series came to an end in 2011, fans have long speculated that they spent some of that time dating.

Felton addressed these rumours in June 2021 after being directly asked about the possible romance.

He responded by remaining silent and raising his eyebrows. The interviewer’s excited reaction then prompted nervous laughter from the actor, who cleared up the confusion.

“I thought my silence would speak volumes,” Felton said, adding: “We are something, if that makes any sense, as far as we’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her. Hopefully she returns the compliment.”

He continued: “As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing.”